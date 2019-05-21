Modus Games Reveals E3 2019 Lineup - News

Modus Games has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to E3 2019, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13.





Here is the complete lineup:

Ary and the Secret of Seasons by eXiin (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Ary and the Secret of Seasons is an award-winning adventure game following a young girl named Aryelle, or Ary, as she journeys across the great world of Valdi. By becoming the Guardian of Winter, Ary gains the ability to manipulate the seasons around her. She will learn to control the seasons and use them to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles, and solve complex puzzles on her adventure across Valdi.

– Ary and the Secret of Seasons is an award-winning adventure game following a young girl named Aryelle, or Ary, as she journeys across the great world of Valdi. By becoming the Guardian of Winter, Ary gains the ability to manipulate the seasons around her. She will learn to control the seasons and use them to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles, and solve complex puzzles on her adventure across Valdi. Bear With Me: The Lost Robots by Exordium Games (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Take to the gritty and bustling undergrounds of Paper City, discovering new characters and rich lore leading up to the events of the first three episodes of Bear With Me in the all new prequel chapter The Lost Robots. Dark interrogations, sarcastic banter, and challenging puzzles lie in store for Amber’s brother Flint and the callous detective Ted E. Bear as they collect clues to solve a bigger, more sinister mystery.

– Take to the gritty and bustling undergrounds of Paper City, discovering new characters and rich lore leading up to the events of the first three episodes of Bear With Me in the all new prequel chapter The Lost Robots. Dark interrogations, sarcastic banter, and challenging puzzles lie in store for Amber’s brother Flint and the callous detective Ted E. Bear as they collect clues to solve a bigger, more sinister mystery. Lost Words: Beyond the Page by Sketchbook Games (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Lost Words: Beyond the Page is a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler set inside the pages of a young girl’s diary. Following an immersive story by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett, players guide an aspiring author through the wondrous fantasy world of Estoria, where words wield immense power.

– Lost Words: Beyond the Page is a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler set inside the pages of a young girl’s diary. Following an immersive story by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett, players guide an aspiring author through the wondrous fantasy world of Estoria, where words wield immense power. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince by Frozenbyte (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is the latest entry that elevates the Trinefranchise to new heights. The three heroes are joined together once again as they search for Prince Selius, a troubled young noble who is afflicted with intensely dark dreams. Featuring a return to the beloved 2.5D style, new ways to play, and the most content in a Trine title to date, Trine 4 is the sequel that epitomizes the very best of the franchise

– Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is the latest entry that elevates the Trinefranchise to new heights. The three heroes are joined together once again as they search for Prince Selius, a troubled young noble who is afflicted with intensely dark dreams. Featuring a return to the beloved 2.5D style, new ways to play, and the most content in a Trine title to date, Trine 4 is the sequel that epitomizes the very best of the franchise Unannounced New JRPG – A visually striking and ambitious unannounced JRPG.

Here is the lineup of E3 2019 press conferences:

Microsoft – June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Bethesda Softworks – June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET

Devolver Digital - June 9 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET

PC Gaming Show – June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Limited Run Games – June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

Ubisoft – June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Kinda Funny Games - June 10 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET

Square Enix – June 10 at 6pm PT / pm ET

Nintendo Direct - June 11 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

