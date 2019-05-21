George R.R. Martin: 'I’ve Consulted on a Video Game Out of Japan' - News

posted 28 minutes ago

George R.R. Martin, A Song of Fire and Ice author, revealed in a blog post about the end of the HBO Game of Thrones TV series he has consulted on a video game out of Japan.

"I've consulted on a video game out of Japan," said Martin.





"As a producer, I’ve got five shows in development at HBO (some having nothing whatsoever to do with the world of Westeros), two at Hulu, one on the History Channel," he added. "I’m involved with a number of feature projects, some based upon my own stories and books, some on material created by others. There are these short films I am hoping to make, adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky, and original writers our genre has ever produced."

