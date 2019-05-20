Cotton Reboot Announced for Switch, PS4 and Steam - News

/ 146 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Beep has announced shoot ’em up, Cotton Reboot, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. The release date will be announced at a later date.





Here is an overview of the original Cotton game:

Cotton is a 2D side-scrolling shooter in which the player takes the role of the young witch Cotton, who sets out on her magical broom on a quest to get her favorite candy. Fortunately for us her obsession gets her in the way of several world-threatening terrors that she must destroy in standard shooter fare.

The game features an experience-earning system in which the more enemies the player kills the more he can upgrade his weapon by collecting power crystals. Players can also charge their weapon for special attacks and enlist the aid of Silk, Cotton’s magical fairy friend who can form up in different “option” configurations.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles