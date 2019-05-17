Minecraft Sells More Than 176 Million Copies, 200 Million Registered Users in China - News

Microsoft have revealed the latest sales figures for Minecraft which have grown once again from the previously-reported 156m. It was revealed that there have now been 176m copies of Minecraft sold worldwide, in addition to 200m registered users of the game in China.

The IP has expanded rapidly since Microsoft's acquisition including the recently-announced Minecraft Earth, ports to effectively every console on the market, numerous updates including 'Dungeons' online co-op and the upcoming Minecraft movie.

