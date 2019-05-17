Minecraft Sells More Than 176 Million Copies, 200 Million Registered Users in China - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 2 hours ago / 290 Views
Microsoft have revealed the latest sales figures for Minecraft which have grown once again from the previously-reported 156m. It was revealed that there have now been 176m copies of Minecraft sold worldwide, in addition to 200m registered users of the game in China.
The IP has expanded rapidly since Microsoft's acquisition including the recently-announced Minecraft Earth, ports to effectively every console on the market, numerous updates including 'Dungeons' online co-op and the upcoming Minecraft movie.
More Articles
4 Comments
How does this rank compared to other top game series? Especially in revenue since minecraft costs $20, far less than most video games.
If every copy was sold for $20 that about $3.5 billion in revenue. In terms of sales its now the bets selling game.
- 0