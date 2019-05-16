SEGA Announces 10 More Games for Genesis Mini - News

Today SEGA announced the next ten classic games that will appear on its SEGA Genesis Mini. The headliner is Mega Man: The Wily Wars, a compilation of the first three Mega Man entries, once exclusive to the SEGA Channel in North America.

The Blue Bomber will have some competition, though, because here comes a new challenger—Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition, one of the most iconic fighting games of all time.

In addition to a host of newly-announced games, SEGA unveiled the Retro-Bit SEGA Genesis and SEGA Mega Drive 6-button controller, which will be released in late August with a price point of $19.99.

The Next 10:

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Beyond Oasis

Golden Axe

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

