SEGA Announces 10 More Games for Genesis Mini - NewsEvan Norris , posted 29 minutes ago / 96 Views
Today SEGA announced the next ten classic games that will appear on its SEGA Genesis Mini. The headliner is Mega Man: The Wily Wars, a compilation of the first three Mega Man entries, once exclusive to the SEGA Channel in North America.
The Blue Bomber will have some competition, though, because here comes a new challenger—Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition, one of the most iconic fighting games of all time.
In addition to a host of newly-announced games, SEGA unveiled the Retro-Bit SEGA Genesis and SEGA Mega Drive 6-button controller, which will be released in late August with a price point of $19.99.
The Next 10:
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Beyond Oasis
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
Awwwwesome, Beyond Oasis for those in Europe will know that game as The Story of Thor and it had a very odd prequel on the Saturn called The Legend of Oasis, it's a little bit of a culty classic but really worth checking out for the great huge sprite work in the game. And wow, basically getting the first 3 megaman NES games into the mix with this. That adds a ton of value to the lil machine in my opinion.