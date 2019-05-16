Quantcast
SEGA Announces 10 More Games for Genesis Mini

by Evan Norris , posted 29 minutes ago / 96 Views

Today SEGA announced the next ten classic games that will appear on its SEGA Genesis Mini. The headliner is Mega Man: The Wily Wars, a compilation of the first three Mega Man entries, once exclusive to the SEGA Channel in North America.

The Blue Bomber will have some competition, though, because here comes a new challenger—Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition, one of the most iconic fighting games of all time.

Street Fighter II Genesis Mini

In addition to a host of newly-announced games, SEGA unveiled the Retro-Bit SEGA Genesis and SEGA Mega Drive 6-button controller, which will be released in late August with a price point of $19.99. 

The Next 10:

  • Mega Man: The Wily Wars 
  • Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition 
  • Ghouls 'n Ghosts 
  • Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle 
  • Beyond Oasis 
  • Golden Axe 
  • Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium 
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball 
  • Vectorman 
  • Wonder Boy in Monster World

2 Comments

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (4 minutes ago)

Awwwwesome, Beyond Oasis for those in Europe will know that game as The Story of Thor and it had a very odd prequel on the Saturn called The Legend of Oasis, it's a little bit of a culty classic but really worth checking out for the great huge sprite work in the game. And wow, basically getting the first 3 megaman NES games into the mix with this. That adds a ton of value to the lil machine in my opinion.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (6 minutes ago)

Oh my lord it's happened, Vectorman! :o

