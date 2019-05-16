Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories Announced for Switch, PS4 DLC Revealed - News

posted 7 hours ago

Granzella have revealed that Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories will be coming to Nintendo Switch in an expanded 'Plus' version, that will launch in September in Japan. Watch the trailer below:

Disaster Report 4 was originally scheduled for release on the PS3 in 2011, however it was cancelled in light of the Tohoku earthquake and tsumani that year. It resurfaced last year as a PS4 title and Granzella also revealed that an 'after-story' DLC will be available for this PS4 version in Japan in July (there was no word if this would be included in the Switch release).

