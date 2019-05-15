Nintendo Switch Overtakes PlayStation 4 in Lifetime Japanese Sales - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 1 day ago / 1,709 Views
According to Japanese sales tracker Famitsu, Nintendo Switch overtook PlayStation 4 in lifetime Japanese sales last week (although they actually provided two weeks worth of tracking data due to the holiday period in Japan).
Figures from the tracker put Switch at 8,125,637 for the week ending 12th of May, compared to 8,077,756 for the PlayStation 4. This now places Switch as the highest selling home console currently on sale in the Japanese market and the second highest overall, behind the Nintendo 3DS which is at 24m units.
This was the final step on Switch's road to cement its position as the market leader in Japan. Already the bestselling console in both 2017 and 2018, but the 3DS was still active. Now that the 3DS is in its final stage of life and the PS4's LTD number has been passed, there's nothing standing in the way of Switch anymore. It's here to stay for the next several years.
That's rather impressive, especially considering how much longer the PS4 has been selling in Japan... but then again they do love their Nintendo consoles, so I guess it was inevitable. Either way it's a victory for Nintendo and the Switch, congratulations!
The PS4 was released to NA first and almost 6 months or more released in Japan, the key market is not Japan, Europe is Sony's base just dominating everything. Not only that look at the software sales of Sony, many games are now hitting 10 million or more in sales, Sony has completely and utterly dominated this gen and only reason they are slowing down now is everyone owns a PS4 now, but I will say Switch is the first Nintendo console I purchased since the gamecube.
What's scary is that not only did it release much earlier than the Switch, but it got Dragon Quest XI, Tales of Berseria, Final Fantasy XV, and Kingdom Hearts III...games that Japanese gamers love while Switch is just only about to get DQXI. On top of that 2019 is the Switch's Handheld year, meaning games like Yokai Watch 4, Pokemon Sword & Shield, Fire Emblem, and Animal Crossing are releasing...the sales will shoot to the freaking sun. PS4 sales are still very respectable, but I wonder how Sony responds to Switch next gen if at all.
Last home console to have great success in Japan was the ps2.... more than 10 years ago...
Sony should offer some sort of tablet with the PS5, might help them sell.
Congrats Nintendo! This makes me wonder if the PS5 will even manage to outsell the Vita in Japan (5.92 million units according to VGC estimates), especially considering Sony's recent censorship policy.
The Vita depended on otaku software because it had hardly anything else. The PS5's situation will be different with lots of games from Japan and overseas that can sell 200k+ copies.
True, I only mentioned the Vita as a sales target though. Sony console sales have been declining in Japan since the PS2 and I'm starting to doubt whether the PS5 can even hit 6 million units. I guess we'll have to wait and see...
The PS4 is on track to sell about the same as the PS3 in Japan. Sony's censorship policies and previously PS-exclusive games arriving on Switch may result in a decrease of PS5 sales, but the impact of all these smaller titles will hardly amount to a drop in lifetime sales of 4m+, especially not because the impact of American and European games has increased over time and those games won't be made for Switch.
Yeah you may be right. It remains to be seen if console sales have hit their bottom in Japan yet. The PS4 is roughly on track to hit PS3 lifetime sales but it may fall short in the end. It'll be interesting to see how the next few years go.
Japan is handheld country, so no surprise there. They probably see the Switch as the successor to the 3DS, so I'd expect similar sales numbers over there.
What? A Nintendo handheld outsold a PlayStation console in Japan? suprisedpikachu.jpg
It's a hybrid console. And besides, it's not the first time a Nintendo console outsold a Sony console in Japan anyway. The Wii outsold the PS3 in Japan as well.
Damn, thumbed down for speaking the truth.
