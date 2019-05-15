Nintendo Switch Overtakes PlayStation 4 in Lifetime Japanese Sales - News

/ 1,709 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

According to Japanese sales tracker Famitsu, Nintendo Switch overtook PlayStation 4 in lifetime Japanese sales last week (although they actually provided two weeks worth of tracking data due to the holiday period in Japan).

Figures from the tracker put Switch at 8,125,637 for the week ending 12th of May, compared to 8,077,756 for the PlayStation 4. This now places Switch as the highest selling home console currently on sale in the Japanese market and the second highest overall, behind the Nintendo 3DS which is at 24m units.

More Articles