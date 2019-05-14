Square Enix Closes Studio Istolia, Cancels Project Prelude Rune - News

/ 1,263 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Square Enix has confirmed that Studio Istolia has been closed and its RPG title cancelled:

"Following evaluation of various aspects of Project Prelude Rune, development of the title has been cancelled," a spokesperson told USgamer. "Studio Istolia is no longer in operation and we have been taking appropriate steps to assign studio staff to other projects within the Square Enix Group."

Studio Istolia was founded in 2017 to helm a brand new RPG called Project Prelude Rune, the game which has now been cancelled as a result of this move. The studio had reportedly begun struggling following the departure of Hideo Baba (of Tales Of fame), who had taken up a senior leadership role at the developer.

More Articles