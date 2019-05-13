Quantcast
Physical Prints of Back in 1995 and Devious Dungeon 2 Announced for Vita

by Adam Cartwright , posted 9 hours ago / 289 Views

Developer Ratalaika Games, publisher eastasiasoft and retailer Play-Asia have announced the latest in their line of 'Play Exclusive' titles for Vita - the throwback survival-horrorBack in 1995 and the action-platformer Devious Dungeon 2.

Both games will be available on the 16th of May and are limited to 1000 copies, priced at $39.99 each.


dx11332sega (7 hours ago)

Still making games for Vita I see

