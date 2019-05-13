Physical Prints of Back in 1995 and Devious Dungeon 2 Announced for Vita - News

Developer Ratalaika Games, publisher eastasiasoft and retailer Play-Asia have announced the latest in their line of 'Play Exclusive' titles for Vita - the throwback survival-horrorBack in 1995 and the action-platformer Devious Dungeon 2.

Physical Limited Edition for PS Vita available for pre-order @playasia on May 16th. Limited to just 1000pcs!https://t.co/vAt6dfF5vZ pic.twitter.com/OeBCKHw8WH — eastasiasoft (@eastasiasoft) May 13, 2019

Also available for pre-order @playasia on May 16th will be the Devious Dungeon 2 Limited Edition for PS Vita. This medieval focused action platformer will also be limited to just 1000pcs. Don't miss out!https://t.co/vAt6dfWGUz pic.twitter.com/wczD1FD7W9 — eastasiasoft (@eastasiasoft) May 13, 2019

Both games will be available on the 16th of May and are limited to 1000 copies, priced at $39.99 each.

