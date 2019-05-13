Oddworld: Soulstorm Trailer Released - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 9 hours ago / 354 Views
Oddworld Inhabitants have released the debut gameplay trailer for their upcoming platforming adventure Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is an expanded remake of the PS1 title Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus and acts as a sequel to New 'n' Tasty. Watch below:
Craving something Odd? We're so excited to bring you our new Oddworld: Soulstorm teaser trailer- the first featuring gameplay! https://t.co/eZt778mxN6— Oddworld (@OddworldInc) May 13, 2019
Platforms for the game still haven't been announced, however the trailer did reveal an "early 2020" release date.
