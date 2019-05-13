Quantcast
Oddworld: Soulstorm Trailer Released - VGChartz
Oddworld: Soulstorm Trailer Released

by Adam Cartwright , posted 9 hours ago / 354 Views

Oddworld Inhabitants have released the debut gameplay trailer for their upcoming platforming adventure Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is an expanded remake of the PS1 title Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus and acts as a sequel to New 'n' Tasty. Watch below:

Platforms for the game still haven't been announced, however the trailer did reveal an "early 2020" release date.


