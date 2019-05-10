Quantcast
Mutant Blobs Attack Available on Switch Today

by Evan Norris , posted 3 hours ago / 139 Views

Drinkbox Studios announced today the release of their puzzle-platformer, Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack, on Nintendo Switch, for $9.99 USD / €9.99 EUR.

The game will be 30% off for its first two weeks on the eShop. Owners of any Drinkbox Games on Switch (Severed, Guacamelee! STCE, Guacamelee! 2) will get up to 40% off.

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack is a sci-fi puzzle-platformer of cataclysmic proportions! You’re an ill-tempered blob that grows in size by swallowing everything in its path. Evolve from a tiny captive into a world-eating giant. Gain freakish abilities like magnetism, telekinesis, and rocket boosting. Use your mutant blob powers to devour the pathetic humans and all of civilization!

Key features include:

  • 24 levels featuring a wide range of retro, 50’s-inspired environments.
  • 5 'Tilt-a-Blob' bonus levels featuring gyroscopic controls.
  • Mind-boggling growth! Absorb everything you touch and grow to massive proportions.
  • Jump, slam, roll, and rocket through the air! Push and pull your weight against metal! Move objects with telekinesis!
  • Touch controls: use touch to manipulate the environment in handheld mode!
  • Normal controls: for people who hate touch controls!
  • In-game achievements. Can you become the platinum blob!?

