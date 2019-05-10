Mutant Blobs Attack Available on Switch Today - News

posted 3 hours ago

Drinkbox Studios announced today the release of their puzzle-platformer, Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack, on Nintendo Switch, for $9.99 USD / €9.99 EUR.

The game will be 30% off for its first two weeks on the eShop. Owners of any Drinkbox Games on Switch (Severed, Guacamelee! STCE, Guacamelee! 2) will get up to 40% off.

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack is a sci-fi puzzle-platformer of cataclysmic proportions! You’re an ill-tempered blob that grows in size by swallowing everything in its path. Evolve from a tiny captive into a world-eating giant. Gain freakish abilities like magnetism, telekinesis, and rocket boosting. Use your mutant blob powers to devour the pathetic humans and all of civilization!

Key features include:

24 levels featuring a wide range of retro, 50’s-inspired environments.

5 'Tilt-a-Blob' bonus levels featuring gyroscopic controls.

Mind-boggling growth! Absorb everything you touch and grow to massive proportions.

Jump, slam, roll, and rocket through the air! Push and pull your weight against metal! Move objects with telekinesis!

Touch controls: use touch to manipulate the environment in handheld mode!

Normal controls: for people who hate touch controls!

In-game achievements. Can you become the platinum blob!?

