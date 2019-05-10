New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Rage 2, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - News

/ 97 Views

by, posted 49 minutes ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Bartender VR Simulator, PS VR — Digital

Bubsy: Paws on Fire!, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Castlevania Anniversary Collection, PS4 — Digital

Darkwood, PS4 — Digital

Devious Dungeon 2, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Feudal Alloy, PS4 — Digital

Figment, PS4 — Digital

Guilty Gear, PS4 — Digital

The Padre, PS4 — Digital

A Plague Tale: Innocence, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Quar: Infernal Machines, PS VR — Digital

Rage 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Undead Horde, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles