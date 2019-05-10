DeNA to Release 'New And Exciting Smartphone Game' Based on Pokemon by March 2020 - News

DeNA in its fiscal year 2018 financial report announced it has partnered with The Pokémon Company to release a "new and exciting smartphone game" based on the Pokémon franchise by the end of March 2020.

More information on the game will be released at a later date.

