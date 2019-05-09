Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Officially Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Paris have officially announced Ghost Recon: Breakpoint for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on October 4.

View the announcement trailer below:

View the gameplay walkthrough video below:





Here is an overview of the game:

World and Story

Welcome to Auroa:

Somewhere in the South Pacific lies the remote Auroa Archipelago, a vast land of diverse biomes that range from lush rainforests to snowy peaks. Now, it’s home to Skell Technology, an enigmatic technology giant. Initially interested in a remote testing site for its autonomous drones, the Silicon Valley company eventually turned Auroa into its “World 2.0,” a high-tech, high-security utopia of sustainable eco-cities and robotics research.

Seamless Open-World Co-Op:

Explore a diverse and mysterious open world ranging from barren deserts and dramatic fjords to futurist cities and arctic peaks. Featuring 11 unique biomes and home to Skell Technologies this remote Archipelago will challenge the Ghosts like never before. Use the environment to you advantage as you disappear into a jungle canopy to evade your foes or jump into a vehicle and charge into battle by air, land and sea. A seamless co-op experience means your squadmates can jump in and out at any time.

Fight Your Brothers In Arms Turned Rogue:

Face your deadliest enemy yet, The Wolves, former Ghosts who have betrayed their country. Led by the charismatic Colonel Cole D. Walker they have taken control of Auroa for an unknown purpose. Now in control of Auroa’s powerful drone technology The Wolves and their allies will hunt you mercilessly across Auroa.

Game Details

Military Survival:

Experience life as a Ghost, an elite US Special Operations soldier, as you fight back from behind enemy lines on the toughest mission of your career.

Injury System – Now when your Ghost takes damage they may also become injured. These injuries will slow you down and reduce your combat effectiveness requiring additional time and resources to heal your Ghost back up to peak fighting condition.

– Now when your Ghost takes damage they may also become injured. These injuries will slow you down and reduce your combat effectiveness requiring additional time and resources to heal your Ghost back up to peak fighting condition. Terrain and Stamina – Traversing the world of Auroa will push your Ghost to their limits. Steep slopes will make you slip and fall, traversing water will slow you down, and snow will plow in your wake. Properly managing your stamina will be essential to surviving and fighting back.

– Traversing the world of Auroa will push your Ghost to their limits. Steep slopes will make you slip and fall, traversing water will slow you down, and snow will plow in your wake. Properly managing your stamina will be essential to surviving and fighting back. The Bivouac – Trapped behind enemy lines The Bivouac is a temporary camp where you and your fellow Ghosts will rest and prepare for the next mission. Clean your weapons, change classes, craft items, upgrade gear, and more then select desired time of day and weather before venturing back out.

– Trapped behind enemy lines The Bivouac is a temporary camp where you and your fellow Ghosts will rest and prepare for the next mission. Clean your weapons, change classes, craft items, upgrade gear, and more then select desired time of day and weather before venturing back out. Buddy Carry – Leave no man behind. When an ally is down and needs help instead of giving medical attention in the middle of a firefight you can quickly sling them over your shoulder and move to safety to get them back on their feet.

Stealth:

Use all your training and skills to infiltrate or evade your enemies as they hunt you without mercy.

Prone Blending – As a Ghost you can disappear into your environment making you nearly invisible to your enemies. Use this feature to setup an ambush or avoid detection when cover is not available.

– As a Ghost you can disappear into your environment making you nearly invisible to your enemies. Use this feature to setup an ambush or avoid detection when cover is not available. Advanced Enemy AI – The Wolves and their allies are experienced elite soldiers and will communicate amongst themselves to hunt you down if detected. With a wide variety of AI archetypes and behaviors no two encounters will be the same.

– The Wolves and their allies are experienced elite soldiers and will communicate amongst themselves to hunt you down if detected. With a wide variety of AI archetypes and behaviors no two encounters will be the same. Adaptive Cover – An innovative cover system will automatically adapt your Ghost’s body position to match available cover and execute advanced tactics such as leaning to aim around corners.

Customize Your Ghost:

Create a unique Ghost to look and play your way. With multiple classes and deep systems featuring thousands of options for both functional and cosmetic customization no two Ghosts will look and play the same. Weapons, gear, and equipment are craftable, customizable, and upgradeable using items and resources you’ll find across Auroa.

Game Modes and Progression

A Full Featured Game:

The world of Auroa can be explored either solo or along side friends with Ghost Recon’s best in class seamless jump in jump out co-op. There are no restrictions on when teammates can join you and all progression is maintained across the squad.

Take on the Wolves in the main story or explore Auroa together to complete the many diverse side activities the open world has to offer.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will also feature competitive PvP multiplayer where your squad can test their skill against other Ghosts in short high-action game modes.

Common Progression:

In Ghost Recon: Breakpoint your unique Ghost will be your persistent character across all game modes and activities. Whether you are playing in solo, co-op, or multiplayer everything you accomplish or earn will contribute to your character’s progression. All functional and cosmetic customization carries over allowing you to play your way.

Raids, Endgame, and Post-Launch:

Day one is only the beginning for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Every four months new seasonal post-launch content will be added to the game including new story content, special events, new weapons, gear, and equipment, new challenging game modes and missions, and for the first time ever in the Ghost Recon franchise – Raids.

Upgrade to the Gold, Ultimate or Collector’s Edition for the Year 1 Season Pass and get the most our of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Pre-Order Bonus

Players who pre-order any edition of the game will get access to the Beta, giving them an early chance to explore the Auroa Archipelago and test their survival skills in a high-tech utopia-turned- hunting ground.

Pre-ordering Ghost Recon Breakpoint will also unlock the Sentinel Corp. Pack at launch, which gives you an early edge with three in-game exclusive items: the Valor assault rifle, the Sentinel Mk. 2 Assault set, and the Hammer Mk. 2 digital vehicle.

Game Editions

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is available in Standard, Gold, and Ultimate Editions, with the Gold and Ultimate Editions granting three-day early access starting October 1, 2019. Here’s a look at what’s included in each edition:

Standard Edition:

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint base game

Guaranteed access to the Beta

Gold Edition:

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint base game

Guaranteed access to the Beta

Three-day early access beginning October 1, 2019

The Year 1 Pass, which includes two new adventures in Auroa, called Deep State and Transcendence; Siren’s Call, an additional mission available at launch; one-week early access to three new character classes, which will be released throughout the year; and the Special Operations Forces Pack, which includes the Quiet DMR, Covered ACH, Crye G3 Combat Pants, and Cross Draw Vest.

Ultimate Edition:

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint base game

Guaranteed access to the Beta

Three-day early access beginning October 1, 2019

The Year 1 Pass, which includes two new adventures in Auroa, Deep State and Transcendence; Siren’s Call, an additional mission available at launch; one-week early access to three new character classes, which will be released throughout the year; and the Special Operations Forces Pack, which includes the Quiet DMR, Covered ACH, Crye G3 Combat Pants, and Cross Draw Vest

A bonus mission

Additional in-game items including the Trail TX motorbike, the Spider buggy, and the Survivor Pack

Wolves Collector’s Edition: The Wolves Collector’s Edition is a Ubisoft Store-exclusive available in limited quantities that includes the following: Ghost Recon: Breakpoint base game

Guaranteed access to the Beta

Three-day early access beginning October 1, 2019

The Year 1 Pass, which includes two new adventures in Auroa, Deep State and Transcendence; Siren’s Call, an additional mission available at launch; one-week early access to three new character classes, which will be released throughout the year; and the Special Operations Forces Pack, which includes the Quiet DMR, Covered ACH, Crye G3 Combat Pants, and Cross Draw Vest.

A bonus mission

Additional in-game items including the Trail TX motorbike, the Spider buggy, and the Survivor Pack

Exclusive Steelbook

Soundtrack with a selection of music from the game

Confidential File with three lithographs

Cole D. Walker figurine (24 cm. high)

Walker’s Dog Tag

Waterproof map

