Bigben Interactive Reveals E3 2019 Lineup

Bigben Interactive has revealed its lineup of games it will be showcasing at E3 2019.

Here is the lineup of games:

Bee Simulator (Varsav Game Studios): Collect pollen, interact with your peers, with the queen, and with other animal species. Freely explore Honey Park, a universe inspired by Central Park. Become the bee that will save your swarm from the humans as you complete the main and secondary missions.

Farmer's Dynasty (Toplitz Productions): Farmer's Dynasty offers an experience that's unique in its genre by mixing together mechanics from construction and management simulations, farming simulations, role-playing games and life simulation games. Life a farmer's life: build your farm, found a family, and harvest your fields.

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet (Fishing Planet LLC): All the content of Fishing Planet, the gold standard for fishing simulations, gathered in a single premium edition for consoles and PC, and sprinkled with exclusive elements. Players can try out several fishing techniques and try to hook over 100 different species of fish whose artificial intelligence is based on the actual behavior of each individual species.

Overpass (Zordix Racing): In this off-road simulation centered on overcoming obstacles, the player takes control of powerful buggies and quads racing across extreme tracks and incredibly hazardous terrain.

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory (Black Shamrock): The Computer has made you a Troubleshooter with a red security clearance! Your mission is to track down traitors in Alpha Complex and neutralize them. Adapted from the popular tabletop role-playing game, Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory is an RPG with novel mechanics in a dystopian universe packed with dark humor.

The Sinking City (Frogwares): An adventure and investigation game inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft where the player plays as Charles, a private detective who has just arrived in Oakmont, Massachusetts, to investigate the cause of an unprecedented supernatural flood. Unravel the mystery starting June 27 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Cyanide): Presented for the first time at E3, Werewolf: The Apocalypse is the first action-RPG game adapted from the eponymous role-playing game. Embodying Cahal, a banished werewolf who must come to the aid of his threatened clan, the player will learn to control the devastating Rage they can unleash to punish those who pollute, destroy, and corrupt Gaia, the Earth Mother.

WRC 8 (Kylotonn): After a 2-year absence, the official game is back with new, more realistic physics, more technical tracks, pacenotes that have been completely redone to improve fluidity, dynamic weather during races, and a completely redesigned career mode.

After a 2-year absence, the official game is back with new, more realistic physics, more technical tracks, pacenotes that have been completely redone to improve fluidity, dynamic weather during races, and a completely redesigned career mode. Other games will be revealed at our stand…

Here is the lineup of E3 2019 press conferences:

Microsoft – June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Bethesda Softworks – June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET

PC Gaming Show – June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Limited Run Games – June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

Kinda Funny Games - June 10 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET

Ubisoft – June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Square Enix – June 10 at 6pm PT / pm ET

Nintendo Direct - June 11 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

