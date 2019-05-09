Nintendo Direct E3 2019 Set for June 11 - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct will be held on Tuesday, June 11. It will start at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

Here is Nintendo's schedule for E3 2019:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 Tournaments: The team-based Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 and the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 tournaments will take place on Saturday, June 8, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel at 929 S. Broadway St. in Los Angeles. Both events will feature players from North America, Europe, Japan and Australia/New Zealand. The line for entry starts forming at 8 a.m. in front of The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Fans who want to catch the competitions in person can gain free entry after receiving an event badge in line on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and competition is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. People who prefer to watch the competitions online can visit https://e3.nintendo.com/and Nintendo’s channels on Twitch and YouTube. Nintendo will communicate additional details about these tournaments at a later time. After battling their way through more than 11,000 players in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North America Open 2019, the winning team of Wrath, Devonte and Poltergust will represent North America against teams from Europe, Australia/New Zealand and Japan. The team of FTWIN showcased its elite splat skills in the Splatoon 2 North America Inkling Open 2019 by toppling some of the most experienced Splatoon 2 squads across all of North America. The team will be looking to continue its winning streak against some of the top teams from Europe, Australia/New Zealand and Japan.

The team-based Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 and the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 tournaments will take place on Saturday, June 8, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel at 929 S. Broadway St. in Los Angeles. Both events will feature players from North America, Europe, Japan and Australia/New Zealand. The line for entry starts forming at 8 a.m. in front of The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Fans who want to catch the competitions in person can gain free entry after receiving an event badge in line on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and competition is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. People who prefer to watch the competitions online can visit https://e3.nintendo.com/and Nintendo’s channels on Twitch and YouTube. Nintendo will communicate additional details about these tournaments at a later time. Nintendo Direct E3 2019: The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. PT on June 11. Viewers can watch it by visiting https://e3.nintendo.com/. The presentation, which focuses entirely on software, will offer a look at games scheduled to launch in 2019.

The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. PT on June 11. Viewers can watch it by visiting https://e3.nintendo.com/. The presentation, which focuses entirely on software, will offer a look at games scheduled to launch in 2019. Nintendo Treehouse: Live: The livestream hosted by Nintendo of America’s Treehouse staff right from Nintendo’s E3 booth returns to give viewers a deeper look into select games, along with commentary by those who know the games best. People can view the livestream at https://e3.nintendo.com/. Additional details about Nintendo Treehouse: Live will be announced at a later date.

The livestream hosted by Nintendo of America’s Treehouse staff right from Nintendo’s E3 booth returns to give viewers a deeper look into select games, along with commentary by those who know the games best. People can view the livestream at https://e3.nintendo.com/. Additional details about Nintendo Treehouse: Live will be announced at a later date. Warp Pipe Pass: As always, Nintendo will have a variety of games to play in its booth. People who are attending the E3 2019 show can reduce the amount of time they wait in line for select Nintendo games by reserving a free Warp Pipe Pass, which will allow them to gain priority access in line during their designated time to line up and play. A Nintendo Account is required to sign up and reserve a Warp Pipe Pass. Nintendo will communicate additional details about how and when to reserve a pass at a later date.

Here is the lineup of E3 2019 press conferences:

Microsoft – June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Bethesda Softworks – June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET

PC Gaming Show – June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Limited Run Games – June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

Kinda Funny Games - June 10 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET

Ubisoft – June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Square Enix – June 10 at 6pm PT / pm ET

Nintendo Direct - June 11 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles