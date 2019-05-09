Surviving Mars, Tacoma and Black Desert Added to Xbox Game Pass Today - News

Microsoft announced Surviving Mars, Tacoma and Black Desert have been added to the Xbox Game Pass lineup today.

Here is an overview of the games:

Surviving Mars

You must construct a self-sustaining colony capable of supporting human life on Mars. This is no walk in the park thanks to the Red Planet’s hostile environment, limited access to resources, and lack of breathable air – all not exactly human friendly. To ensure your colony’s survival, you’ll need to balance everything from life support to resource management and more. But all is not lost! There are things you can do to help your budding colony along the way such as researching new technologies and uncovering the secrets of Mars to make sure your colonists are happy and healthy.

Tacoma

The Venturis Corporation wants its AI back. That’s where you come in. At the heart of Tacoma is the facility’s digital surveillance system, which has captured 3D recordings of pivotal moments in the crew’s life on the station. As you explore, echoes of these captured moments surround you. You’ll use your ability to rewind, fast-forward, and move through the physical space of these complex, interwoven scenes to examine events from every angle and reconstruct the multi-layered narrative.

Black Desert

Experience fast-paced combat and an immersive story within an expansive world just waiting to be explored. Black Desert chronicles a conflict between two rival nations, the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia. During your action-packed journey you are accompanied by a Black Spirit – a companion whose destiny is intertwined with your own – as you discover the secret of the Black Stones and the history of their corrupting effects in this massive MMORPG on Xbox One.

