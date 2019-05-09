GRIP: Combat Racing AirBlades Update Out Now for PS4, X1, and PC, Launches Later This Month for NS - News

/ 107 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Caged Element have released the “AirBlades” update for GRIP: Combat Racing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC versions of the game. It will release for the Nintendo Switch version later this month. The update adds anti-gravity racers and new tracks.

“I’m pretty sure if WipeOut and Rollcage hooked up, this is the baby they’d pop out,” said Wired Productions managing director Leo Zullo in a press release. “It’s beyond exciting to finally be able to reveal AirBlades, as we see it as a true game-changer and industry first. GRIP: Combat Racing is a fantastic game and, thanks to the mighty talented team at Caged Element with their visionary idea and commitment, gamers are now able to experience an even more truly amazing and unique experience that helps to redefine the racing genre.”

View a trailer of the update below:





Here is an overview of the update:

Inspired by Rollcage, and in partnership with key development team members from the original Rollcage, GRIP: Combat Racing launched in late 2018 to fuel the racing appetite of arcade gamers. A return to the hardcore combat scene of the 90’s, bristling with heavy weapons and packing ferocious speed, the game is an intense, sensory feast. With a dedicated community and player numbers continually growing, GRIP: Combat Racing has seen a huge amount of content and updates since launch, with constant optimization, new tracks and new playing modes having already been introduced, GRIP: Combat Racing now receives the game changing feature, flipping the fundamental elements of gameplay, mechanics and physics, all in one surprise free update.

Introducing AirBlades!

Bringing a whole new vehicle class, and uniting two genres from the 90s together for the first time, anti-grav racers called “AirBlades,” powered by an Element 115 anti-grav engine, fight against the aggressive wheel based mechanical monsters called Rollers, that launched with GRIP: Combat Racing, with both classes able to flip on any side, and choose their own path, not defined by the laws of gravity.

AirBlades is available on all the original race tracks that launched with GRIP: Combat Racing, plus all new levels set in out of space and is a completely free update for players. The inclusion of this latest update adds a robust new set of features sure to thrill fans and adrenaline junkies. GRIP: Combat Racing is now two games in one, giving racers the choice of how and where they drive!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles