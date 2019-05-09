SEGA Acquires Two Point Hospital Developer - News

Last year saw the release of Two Point Hospital, an acclaimed spiritual successor to Theme Hospital. While SEGA published the game, it was developed by a brand new development studio called Two Point Studios, which consists of a number of experienced individuals from well-known studios including Lionhead and Bullfrog (the latter being responsible for Theme Hospital back in the day).

The game must have been a commercial as well as critical and fan success, because now SEGA has acquired Two Point Studios and added the company to its growing roster of PC-centric developers. In the process of announcing the purchase SEGA noted that Two Point has several unannounced projects in the works.

