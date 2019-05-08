Microsoft Giving Away 2 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Game of Thrones Consoles - News

Microsoft is giving away two custom Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles with a Game of Thrones theme.

The first custom console is themed around House Targaryen. To enter the giveaway you must go on Twitter and retweet the post below with using the hashtags #GamerThrones #Sweepstakes.

The second custom console is themed around the Night King. Just head to Facebook and like the post here.

Dracarys.



RT for a chance to win a Targaryen Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console. Head to Facebook for a shot at the Night King edition: https://t.co/HplIM8awY9



Catch the final episodes of #GoT on @HBO NOW. Pre-order Season 8 on Xbox. #GamerThrones #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/WxkmzK5Ydy — Xbox (@Xbox) May 8, 2019

