Microsoft Giving Away 2 Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Game of Thrones Consoles - VGChartz
by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 269 Views

Microsoft is giving away two custom Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles with a Game of Thrones theme. 

The first custom console is themed around House Targaryen. To enter the giveaway you must go on Twitter and retweet the post below with using the hashtags #GamerThrones #Sweepstakes.

The second custom console is themed around the Night King. Just head to Facebook and like the post here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments

Faelco
Faelco (1 hour ago)

Wait, is that the announcement related to their Game of Thrones teasing?

  • +3
Lryu222
Lryu222 (53 minutes ago)

Jebaited

  • 0
Spike0503
Spike0503 (1 hour ago)

A game was too much to ask I guess? lol. This actually isn't that bad of an idea though it feels like a waste for an inferior, digital-only product. It would've been cooler for the Xbox one X at least.

  • 0
SuperRetroTurbo
SuperRetroTurbo (2 hours ago)

My gf is a bttch.

  • 0