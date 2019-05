Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Delayed for Switch Until Summer 2019 - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Accolade and developer Choice Provisions have delayed Bubsy: Paws on Fire! for the Nintendo Switch from May 16 to summer 2019.

"The Switch version of Bubsy: Paws on Fire is in great shape, we’re in the final push on some non-gameplay aspects on Switch," said Choice Provisions co-founder Mike Roush.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bubsy is back in his greatest adventure yet! Featuring four playable characters with their own unique playstyles, new moves never before seen in a Bubsy title, and over 100 levels, Paws on Fire is a game for Bubsy lovers and haters alike!

Key Features:

Four playable characters, each with their own unique mechanics! Fly and shoot your way through the air as The Woolie, take it underground with Arnold’s bonus levels, or run your way to victory with Bubsy and Virgil Reality!

An all-new story featuring the unlikely alliance between Bubsy and his archrivals, The Woolies!

Over 100 levels set across three different worlds!

Three boss battles!

A unique combo system and set of leaderboards for every character!

A shop with costumes and cosmetics, all of which players can unlock just by playing the game. There are no in-game purchases!

Unique character dialog for every level!

A variety of collectible types, ensuring maximum replayability!

The return of Oinker, Terri, Terry, and many other characters from previous Bubsy incarnations! We’ve even included Virgil Reality from the Bubsy pilot--we dug deep!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles