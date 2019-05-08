PSVR Puzzle Game Ghost Giant Now Available At Retail - News

Ghost Giant, the virtual reality (VR) adventure from developer Zoink Games and publisher Perp Games, is available now at North American retailers exclusively for PlayStation VR. The heartfelt puzzle story can be purchased in store or online through Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy for $29.99.

In Ghost Giant, players take on the role of a curious giant, visible only to a little lonely boy named Louis, who is eager to make a new friend. As the Ghost Giant, players work to build trust with Louis, providing physical assistance solving puzzles and offering support and friendship for a child in need of some guidance.

The Ghost Giant physical version features:

Using the PlayStation Move Motion controllers, players can peek into, rotate and open individual houses to reveal the stories going on inside as the occupants go about their daily lives; Vibrant Settings – Players explore the harbor, nooks and crannies of Sancourt, Louis' sunflower farm and the local junkyard to solve puzzles. In addition, players can interact with items throughout the world, pulling plants, lifting vehicles, and fully immerse themselves in the tactile experience;

Players explore the harbor, nooks and crannies of Sancourt, Louis' sunflower farm and the local junkyard to solve puzzles. In addition, players can interact with items throughout the world, pulling plants, lifting vehicles, and fully immerse themselves in the tactile experience; Heartfelt, Compelling Story – The sandbox experience is enriched by a sincere story created in collaboration with Swedish writer Sara B. Elfgren, well-known for her Engelsfors Trilogy;

The sandbox experience is enriched by a sincere story created in collaboration with Swedish writer Sara B. Elfgren, well-known for her Engelsfors Trilogy; Neighborhood Watch – While Louis is the only character that can see the player, the Ghost Giant can also interact with other residents, leaning in to listen to the locals’ conversations, plucking hats off a passerby’s head, or interacting with the nearby environment to generate a response.

Ghost Giant is a PlayStation VR exclusive developed by Zoink Games and published by Perp Games. The North American retail edition is available for $29.99. The game is rated E by the ESRB. Two PlayStation Move Motion controllers are required.

