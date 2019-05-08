Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Leaked - News

Ubisoft is set to announce a new Ghost Recon game on May 9 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET. Ubisoft accidentally posted a leak of the game (view the image below), called Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, before it was pulled. The image was posted on Reddit.

Some more information on the game has also been posted on ResetEra:

Title: Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Launches October 4 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The game is a sequel to Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Story-driven four player cooperative experience.

Cole D. Walker will be the main antagonist, who has gone rogue with an army of weaponized drones.

Stay tuned to VGChartz for the official announced tomorrow, May 9.

