Vampire: The Masquerade  Bloodlines 2 Info Details Tremere Clan

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs have released new information on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 that details the Tremere clan.

Tremere:

Tremere were not allowed in significant numbers throughout Seattle’s history, though that has changed recently. After the fall of the Pyramid, Tremere have sought allies wherever they can find them, offering services and secrets that were once only kept to themselves. At least a few Tremere have managed to settle in the Pacific Northwest. However, not all Kindred in Seattle warmly welcome the warlocks into their city, citing historical precedent and general distrust of their ways. Still, the blood magic of the Tremere cannot be denied as a force to be respected. Whether or not the Tremere are here to stay is another matter entirely…

In nights long before Seattle, the Tremere were something else. Back then, as occultists seeking immortality, they found a way to live forever—but not on their own terms. The heavy price they paid bound their magic to blood, with it becoming both the focus of their powers and the cost for using them. The mostly forgotten origin of their curse still colors their interactions with other Kindred, who mistrust them instinctually. History repeats itself for the Tremere, with war, suspicion and grudges marking both their origin and their modern nights.

The Path of Blood:

Knowledge-obsessed, usurpers, warlocks, heretics, blood witches; the Tremere get called many things. Players who choose to join their ranks gain access to the secrets of two new Disciplines on top of the individual powers from their Thinblooded past.

Disciplines:

Each of the Tremere disciplines and their progression are detailed below:

Thaumaturgy – Few secrets are guarded more jealously by the Tremere than their signature Discipline: Blood sorcery. Followers of the Path of Blood gain almost unparalleled destructive power. (Use of Thaumaturgy in front of witnesses is a Masquerade Violation.) • Skewer (Blood Cost: 3) – The first active Thaumaturgy power, launches a small portion of the vampire’s Vitae at the feet of their enemies, where it erupts in a patch of razor-sharp spikes. Once they dissolve, a stream of blood flows back to the caster. The • • slot upgrades Skewer. • • • Purge (Blood Cost: 3) – The second active power, allows the vampire to make their victims vomit up blood, damaging them heavily. A stream of blood flows back to the caster. The • • • • and • • • • • slots enhance Purge, until it reaches its ultimate potential. • • • • • Blood Boil (Blood Cost: 2 x 3) – A master of Thaumaturgy may cast Purge for a second time on an affected NPC, causing the blood in their veins to sear. The wretch explodes within moments; bystanders in a large area are damaged. Blood from each victim streams back to the caster.

– Few secrets are guarded more jealously by the Tremere than their signature Discipline: Blood sorcery. Followers of the Path of Blood gain almost unparalleled destructive power. (Use of Thaumaturgy in front of witnesses is a Masquerade Violation.) Auspex – Nothing stays hidden to those who master the Discipline of Auspex. By expanding their own senses beyond the boundaries of their bodies, these Kindred inch ever closer to their personal idea of perfection. (Use of Auspex is not a Masquerade Violation.) • Aura Sense (Blood Cost: 2) – Auspex’ first active, allows the vampire to spot NPCs even through walls, read crowds at a glance, and mark individuals to keep them in their sights over long distances. It also allows the user to spot the weaknesses in the marked NPC’s attack and defense. The • • and • • • • • slots enhance Aura Sense. • • • Psychic Projection (Blood Cost: 2) – The second active, detaches the vampire’s mind from their body. Untethered, they can explore the area in astral form, remaining free to use Aura Sight to mark any character they spot. Beyond that, the vampire’s mastery of their own senses has grown to such an extent that they can telepathically overwhelm the senses of others for a short while. The • • • • slot enhances Psychic Projection.

– Nothing stays hidden to those who master the Discipline of Auspex. By expanding their own senses beyond the boundaries of their bodies, these Kindred inch ever closer to their personal idea of perfection. (Use of Auspex is not a Masquerade Violation.)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in Q1 2020.

