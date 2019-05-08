Devil May Cry for Switch is a Digital Only Release - News

/ 441 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom announced earlier this week the original Devil May Cry is coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer. The official website for the game has revealed it will only get a digital release on the eShop.

Here is an overview of the game:

Demons Hate Him!

Meet Dante: a half-human, half-demon devil hunter hellbent on taking down the king of the underworld, Mundus. Whether you're at home, or on the go, slice, shoot, and skewer enemies with outrageous combos in the game that showed the world what stylish action was all about.

Story:

One day, a mysterious woman named Trish arrives at Dante's shop, Devil May Cry. She speaks of Mundus, the king of the underworld, banished to Mallet Island over 2000 years ago. This same Mundus was responsible for the death of Dante's family so very long ago...

Battle System:

Chain together combos using your sword and dual-wielded pistols to defeat enemies and earn Red Orbs to power up Dante! The more stylish you are, the more orbs you'll receive! Keep track of how stylishly you're performing by using the ranks at the top-right of the screen.

Unleash the devil inside with Dante's Devil Trigger! Each enemy you destroy or hit you take charges your Devil Trigger gauge. Once the gauge has enough charge, you can unleash your true power!

Characters:



Dante - Son of the Legendary Dark Knight Sparda, and a human woman, Eva, Dante has both demonic and human blood coursing through his veins. As a devil hunter, he spends his time hunting—and destroying—demons. Maybe one day he'll find the one who murdered his mother...

Trish - A woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to Dante's mother, Eva. She speaks little, preferring to keep her secrets close—especially the one about her true purpose...

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles