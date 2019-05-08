Nintendo: Cloud Gaming 'Technology is Steadily Advancing' - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during an investors call was asked about cloud streaming and 5G. He sees the potential of the technology, but said Nintendo will remain focused on "delivering unique entertainment."

"I don’t think all games will move to the cloud right now, but the technology is steadily advancing," said Furukawa. "In the future, I expect that technologies such as the cloud and streaming will evolve further as a way to deliver games to consumers. We must keep up with such changes in the environment.

"On the other hand, I believe that our core value, the unique entertainment experiences that can only be achieved through the development of integrated hardware and software, will further increase in value. Delivering unique entertainment that only Nintendo can create will continue to be our top priority."

Microsoft, Sony and Google are maknig improvements on cloud gaming with xCloud, PlayStation Now and Stadia.

