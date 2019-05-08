2 New PlayStation VR Bundles Launching Later This Month - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced two new PlayStation VR bundles will release later this month. May 2019 sees the release of Everybody’s Golf VR, Blood & Truth, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted and Trover Saves the Universe on the platform.

The first bundle will release on May 28 for $349.99 USD (MSRP) / $449.99 CAD (MSRP) and include the following:

A PS VR system

PlayStation Camera

The latest PS VR Demo Disc, with a sampling of PS VR demos such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, and Thumper

Two PlayStation Move Motion controllers

Blood & Truth Blu-Ray Disc and Everybody’s Golf VR digital game voucher

The second bundle will release on May 31 for $299.99 USD (MSRP) / $379.99 CAD (MSRP) and include the following:

A PS VR system

A PlayStation Camera

The latest PS VR Demo Disc, with a sampling of PS VR demos such as Astro Bots Rescue Mission, Moss, and Thumper

Trover Saves the Universe! and Five Night at Freddy’s digital game vouchers

