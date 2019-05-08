Bless Unleashed Trailer Features Mage Class - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for that features the Mage class.

Bless Unleashed is the first free-to-play MMORPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., coming first to the Xbox One video game system. Built with the hardcore MMO gamer in mind, Bless Unleashed takes players on an epic multiplayer journey across a vibrant persistent world where gods exist, and mythical beasts are a constant threat. Adventurers will battle – in hopes of surviving vicious, lethal monsters that inhabit the untamed landscape.

Bless Unleashed will launch for the Xbox One in 2019.

