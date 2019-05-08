BitSummit 7 Spirits Games Lineup Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 135 Views
The BitSummit Organization Committee has announced the games lineup for BitSummit 7 Spirits, as well as opening up the official website for the event. The event will run from June 1 to 2 at the Kyoto International Exhibition Hall Miyako Messe.
Here is the complete list of games:
- 30minutes Night Flight by 17 (PC)
- 39 Days to Mars by It’s Anectdotal (Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux)
- Ballistic Craft by Palladium Soft (PC)
- Blue Sabers: Early Mission by Blue & White (PC)
- Boku Boku by Pixticle (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
- BQM – BlockQuest Maker by Wonderland Kazakiri (Switch)
- Brave Dungeon: The Meaning of Justice by Inside System (Switch, PC)
- Brigador Killers by Stellar Jockeys (PC, Mac, Linux)
- Bright Bird by Six Plant
- Cake Bash by Coatsink (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Chrono Sword by 21c Ducks (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Coffee Talk by Toge Productions (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac)
- Creature Keeper by Fervir (PC)
- Cube Garden by Fukudanuki (iOS, Android)
- Cyborg by Goshow (PC)
- Dandy Dungeon: Legend of Brave Yamada by Onion Games (Switch)
- Dead Cells: Rise of the Giant by Motion Twin (PS4, Switch, PC)
- Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (Japanese Version) by Love Lab (PC, Mac)
- Fable of Fairy Stones by ks soft (iOS, Android)
- Fight of Gods by Digital Crafter (Switch, PC)
- Firegirl by Dejima
- Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard by Worm Club (PC, Mac)
- Ghostus by Syake (Switch, PC)
- GrayScale by Team GrayScale
- Hamcorollin’ by illuCalab (iOS, Android)
- Here and There by Komitsu (PC, Mac, iOS)
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?! by Daylight Studios (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS)
- Infinitesimals by Cubit Studios (PC)
- Invisible by Team Invisible (PC VR)
- Jack Axe by Keybol Games (Switch, PC)
- Jump Grid by Ian MacLarty (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS)
- KataPazz by TeamKoide (iOS, Android)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes by Steel Crate Games (Switch, PC, Mac, Linux, VR)
- Kotodama Diary by Ske6 (iOS, Android)
- Last Labyrinth by Amata K.K. (PSVR, PC VR)
- Legal Dungeon by Somi (PC, Mac)
- Lost Ember by Mooneye Studios (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Madorica Real Estate by Gift Ten Industry K.K. (Switch, PC)
- Magic Potion Millionaire by Artifacts (PC)
- Me and (My) Cat’s Castle by Kajinoyu (PC)
- Metallic Child by Studio HG (PS4, Switch, PC)
- Monster Garden by Zack Wood (PC, Mac)
- Neon Tail by Rocket Juice Games Studio (PC)
- NetOff by Caramel Column (iOS, Android)
- No Straight Roads by Metronomik (PS4, PC)
- NyanNyanConnect by OmochiGames (PC)
- Obakeidoro! by Free Style
- Onkou Cha-Han by Wataru Nakano x MiyazaWorks (Other)
- OP.1953 by Massaflux (iOS, Android)
- Our Drop Erase by SAT-BOX (Switch, iOS, Android)
- PaintOut! by Rocket Ryoko (iOS, Android)
- Phogs! by Coatsink
- Pico Park by Tecopark (Switch)
- Pico Pico Love Touch by Software Control Corporation (Other)
- Primland Lovetale by Crokh and Co89
- Project “Alice” by illuCalab
- Puzzle & Monarch by New Game Style (iOS)
- Redout: Space Assault by 34BigThings (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Remember Us by Gagex (iOS, Android)
- Retro Game Aliens by qbert (PC, Mac)
- Rinne by Asatera Games (PC)
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright by Deskworks (Other)
- Salesbirdman by Wataru Nakano x MiyazaWorks
- Scarlet Gazers by Endless Shirafu (PC)
- Shaolin5 by BurgerStudio (Switch, PC)
- Shores Unknown by Vallynne (Switch, PC)
- Short Piece by Ugoita (iOS)
- Shot! Shot! Spy by Marumittu (iOS, Android, DS)
- Sludge Witch by Team Yottabyte
- Spice and Wolf VR by Gemdrops (PSVR, PC VR)
- Star Renegades by Massive Damage (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, Linux)
- Subscribe My Adventure by Gamtropy (iOS, Android)
- Super Retro Maker by Digital Dominion (PC)
- Super UFO Fighter by VV-Labo (PC, Mac)
- Sweep It! by Omoplata Games
- Symbio by Jesper Bergman, Hangning Zhang, Kaijun Wang, Kristina Stiskaite, Alexander Sinn, and Merve Metinkol (PC)
- Tale of Ronin by Dead Mage (PS4, Switch, PC, Mac)
- Tales of the Neon Sea by Zodiac Interactive (PS4, PC)
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories by White Owls (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Trick Art Dungeon by G1 Playground (Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
- Tunche by Leap Game Studios (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Unpacking by Witch Beam (PC)
- Wing of Darkness by Production Exabilities (PS4, PC)
- World of Horror by Panstasz / Ysbryd Games (PS4, Switch, PC, Mac)
- Yugo Puzzle by Qrostar (PC, Mac, Android)
- Kumamushi-san Wakusei: Micro no Chikyuu Saikyou Densetsu by Ars Edutainment (Android)
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.