Minecraft Classic Now Available for Free to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary - News

Mojang is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Minecraft by making the classic version of the game available to be played for free. You can play Minecraft Classic in your browser here.

Minecraft Classic features just 32 blocks to build, with most of them being dyed wool. All of the original bugs and interface remain.

The development team at Mojang have also shared some of their memories on the game.

"One of my favourite memories from working on Minecraft was the London MINECON," said developer Jason Major. "It was the first MINECON I attended and we were showing off the Windows 10 edition for the first time. As is typical in the industry, we were scrambling right up to the last minute trying to make the build as polished as possible. We rented a conference room at our hotel and had four of the developers on the project fixing any issues we found as fast as possible – literally right up until the morning of the show.

"Until the show started, I thought I understood how popular Minecraft was, but the passion of all the fans that attended quickly showed me how much I had underestimated how important the game is to the players. Watching this passionate group of extremely diverse players playing the game, giving feedback on our builds, and just generally enjoying the show (and following all the content creators and streamers around like they’re rock stars) was extremely eye opening and something I’ll never forget."

