Echo Developer Ultra Ultra Closes Its Doors

Developer Ultra Ultra, known for the third-person science fiction adventure game Echo, announced it has shut down. Echo will remain available in stores.

Weâ€™re terribly sad to report that Ultra Ultra has ceased to exist. We are grateful to have had the chance to crystallize something truly from the heart. ECHO will remain available on stores. — Ultra Ultra (@theUltraUltra) May 7, 2019

Here is an overview of Echo:

After a century in stasis the girl En arrives at her destination: A Palace out of legend, a marvel of the old civilization eons gone, still awaiting its first human occupants. Out here, using forgotten technologies, she hopes to bring back a life that shouldn’t have been lost. But nothing could prepare her for what she’ll face in the ancient halls below.



The experience starts as a character driven journey of discovery, but as it unfolds it evolves into something altogether more punishing. The Palace studies everything you do, everything you are, to use it against you. Gameplay revolves around stealth, action and manipulation, as you face off against the ultimate enemy: Yourself.

Echo released for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in September 2017.

