Check Out Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order GameInformer June Cover - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

GameInformer announced Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will be the cover story for the June 2019 issue.

Check out the cover below:

Here is an overview from GameInformer:

More than a decade ago, the X-Men Legends and Marvel Ultimate Alliance games lit up our gaming screens, fulfilling the fantasies of comic book fans everywhere with the chance to build our own superhero teams and beat down the bad guys in rollicking action/RPG adventures. Then, like they were snapped out of existence, the series disappeared.

Now an unexpected partnership between Marvel Games, Nintendo, and Koei Tecmo/Team Ninja is bringing Ultimate Alliance back to life. The new Switch exclusive releases on July 19, and we had the opportunity to visit Nintendo’s North American headquarters and experience the game for ourselves. We got exclusive hands-on access with a bevy of heroes, saw some brand-new playable characters, and spoke with all the involved teams about how this unlikely team-up came to be. If you’re riding high on the Marvel excitement train the way we are, you won’t want to miss our exclusive look at the game, which headlines the new June issue of Game Informer.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 19 for $59.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles