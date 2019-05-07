Platinum Games: Scalebound Cancellation is Due to Failure of Platinum Games and Microsoft - News

Microsoft and Platinum Games announced Scalebound at E3 2014 and was cancelled in 2017. Platinum Games studio head Atsushi Inaba revealed that the games cancellation is on both Microsoft and Platinum Games.

"Both sides failed," said Inaba. "[The game] didn’t do all of the things that we needed to do as a developer."





"Watching fans getting angry at Microsoft over the cancellation wasn’t easy for us to watch," he added. "Because the reality is, when any game in development can’t get released it’s because both sides failed.

"I think there are areas where we could’ve done better and I’m sure there are areas that Microsoft as a publishing partner wish that they could’ve done better. Because nobody wants a game to be cancelled."

