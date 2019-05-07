Platinum Games: Scalebound Cancellation is Due to Failure of Platinum Games and Microsoft - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 968 Views
Microsoft and Platinum Games announced Scalebound at E3 2014 and was cancelled in 2017. Platinum Games studio head Atsushi Inaba revealed that the games cancellation is on both Microsoft and Platinum Games.
"Both sides failed," said Inaba. "[The game] didn’t do all of the things that we needed to do as a developer."
"Watching fans getting angry at Microsoft over the cancellation wasn’t easy for us to watch," he added. "Because the reality is, when any game in development can’t get released it’s because both sides failed.
"I think there are areas where we could’ve done better and I’m sure there are areas that Microsoft as a publishing partner wish that they could’ve done better. Because nobody wants a game to be cancelled."
8 Comments
That was..... very nice of him. He could have just sat back and watched MS continue to take all the flack for it. But kudos to him for being fairly and he is correct in that a failure is the fault of all parties involved (though of course some may have had a bigger part to play.
I hope that the project can be revived for next gen especially now that MS has more cash to splash around, from what I have heard the technical problems the game suffered from were a big reason why it was cancelled.
But everyone on the net told me it was MSs fault because there anti-consumer.. Well goes to show those who jump the gun to finger point brings out there true colours.
Why bring this up 2 years later? Unless.....Nintendo resurrected the project? ;) jk
They still didn't want to take the heat. They will bring it up now after no one cares anymore.
That rumor is fake because MS owns the IP, it would have to be completely redone and at that point the game wouldn't be Scalebound anymore.
Only Microsoft has failed. MS failed to much to often. Cancellations are nothing out of the ordinary. Happens frequently, everywhere, mostly silently. If Sonys exclusive collaboration with R*, Agent) got cancelled, there wouldnt be anyone really angry about it. No big deal.