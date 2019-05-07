Quantcast
Monster Hunter: World Spring Update Reveal Stream Set for May 9 - VGChartz
Monster Hunter: World Spring Update Reveal Stream Set for May 9

Monster Hunter: World Spring Update Reveal Stream Set for May 9 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 248 Views

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter: World Spring Update Reveal stream will take place on Thursday, May 9 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

Monster Hunter: World is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.