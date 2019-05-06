Fire Emblem: Three Houses Teaser Features Hubert of House of the Black Eagles - News

Nintendo has released a new teaser clip of Fire Emblem: Three Houses via Twitter that introduces Hubert of House of the Black Eagles.

Here is an overview of the game:

A brand-new Fire Emblem game with a new story and characters is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The game takes place on Fodlan, where the Church of Seiros exercises great power over the land and its people. As the main character, the player must not only fight on the battlefield, but also can move the character freely and interact with other characters to build relationships and gather information at some parts. This turn-based tactical RPG will put new strategic twists on battling, with formations of troops supporting individual units on the battlefield. Do you have what it takes to survive and conquer in this brand-new Fire Emblem game?

Key Features:

A traditional turn-based tactical RPG that puts new twists on strategic battling. Now when the player maneuvers a unit, formations of troops move with them and support them in battle.

In some parts, the player can move the main character freely, and interact with other characters, and gather information.

The game is set in a new world—Fodlan, where the Church of Seiros exercises great power over the land and people.

Your protagonist meets three main characters—Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude—who play important roles in the story.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 26.

Thanks GamingBolt.

