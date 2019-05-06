Pokémon GO Celebrates Detective Pikachu Movie With Special Event - News

Niantic is celebrating the release of the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie with a special event for Pokémon GO players.

The special event starts on Tuesday, May 7 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET and ends on Friday, May 17 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET. Select Pokémon featured in the movie will appear in raids and more frequently in the wild. There will be a chance to catch a Pikachu in a detective hat.

Here is an overview of the event:

Date + Time:

Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. to Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7)

Features:

Select Pokémon featured in the movie will appear in raids.

Pokémon that appear in the movie will show up more frequently in the wild.

If you’re lucky, you could be photobombed by a Pikachu in a detective hat—with a chance to catch one of your very own!

Bonus:

Double XP for catching Pokémon

Field Research:

Specially themed Field Research will be available for a limited time during this event.

Avatar Items:

Themed avatar items will be available in the Style Shop.

