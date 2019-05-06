E3 Coliseum 2019 to Feature Call of Duty 2019 Panel - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association announced the E3 Coliseum this year will feature a panel with Infinity Ward discussing the next Call of Duty game at E3 2019.

Announcing the first #E3Coliseum event! Join the Infinity Ward team for a panel discussing the next installment of the critically-acclaimed Call of Duty franchise. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/upcqHeX3V7 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/g7q5spXl63 — E3 (@E3) May 6, 2019

E3 2019 will run from June 11 to 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

