Quantcast
E3 Coliseum 2019 to Feature Call of Duty 2019 Panel - VGChartz
E3 Coliseum 2019 to Feature Call of Duty 2019 Panel

E3 Coliseum 2019 to Feature Call of Duty 2019 Panel - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 264 Views

The Entertainment Software Association announced the E3 Coliseum this year will feature a panel with Infinity Ward discussing the next Call of Duty game at E3 2019.

E3 2019 will run from June 11 to 13. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.