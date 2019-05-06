State of Play Featuring MediEvil Set for May 9 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a 10 minute long State of Play episode will take place on Thursday, May 9 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET.

The State of Play will provide an extended at the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, MediEvil, as well as a first look at a new title. Sony will also provide updates and announcement from upcoming PlayStation 4 games.





Sony stated there would be no news on the next generation.

