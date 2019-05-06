A Plague Tale: Innocence Gets Monsters Trailer - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Asobo Studio have released a new trailer for A Plague Tale: Innocence called Monsters.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the trailer:

A Plague Tale: Innocence - monsters lurk behind every helmet and between every crack

A Plague Tale: Innocence, the poetic and harrowing dark adventure from Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive, is about to arrive on May 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Your enemies are everywhere - inside stately homes and lordly cathedrals, down to the very dregs of the world in cellars and basements. Showcased today in our new “Monsters” trailer, while the deadly swarms of rats consume all they come across, harrying Amicia and Hugo’s long journey, far more familiar foes pick their moment to strike with more care. The English army, local brigands and, worst of all, The Inquisition and their mysterious master, Vitalis. All pursue the siblings with a deadly enthusiasm, spurred on by unknown forces.

Lord Nicholas, the commander of the Inquisition’s forces, is the helmeted face of fear for the local populace under the boot heel of his army, and for Amicia and Hugo as they flee. He is brutal and uncompromising, willing to do whatever it takes to complete his mission to capture and return the siblings to his master. Strong, fast, with zealots at his every beck and call, he will be a formidable and merciless foe.

A Plague Tale: Innocence will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles