Rumor: The Last of Us Part II News Coming Before E3 2019 - News

Sony insider Aokiji on ResetEra revealed Naughty Dog is planning to release an "official update" for The Last of Us Part II before E3 2019 in June. The insider previously leaked the State of Play presentation before Sony announced it.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Naughty Dog or Sony Interactive Entertainment.

