Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC to Feature Cross-Progression, Cross-Play Being Looked At - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Currently there is not release date for the game on Windows PC.

Halo Community Director Brian Jarrard revealed via Twitter the PC version of the game will feature cross-progression, however, cross-play is only a maybe at this time. Cross-progression means that any progression, unlocks, stats, and more on the Xbox One version will be carried over to the PC version of the game.





Progression, unlocks, stats, etc.. will carry over between PC/console. In terms of playing together crossplatform, currently not planned for launch but it's something the team is accounting for and will evaluate over time. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) May 2, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles