The Elder Scrolls: Blades Enter Early Access, Free to Download on iOS and Android - News

Bethesda Softworks announced The Elder Scrolls: Blades has entered Early Access and is now free to download on iOS and Android.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Blades, the Empire’s top agents, are forced into exile. On the run, you return to your hometown to find it destroyed.

Experience stunning dungeon adventures.

Create and customize your city, restoring it to greatness.

Conquer your friends and rivals in epic one-on-one Arena battles.

Create any character you want and discover unique weapons, armor, and abilities.

Master the never-ending Abyss with a cutting-edge combat system.

