Activison: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Were 'Better Than Expected' - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Activision chief operative officer Collister Johnson during the company's financial results said sales of FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice were "better than expected." Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sold over two million units in 10 days.

"Q1 also saw the highly successful release of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the result of Activision’s approach to selectively partnering with high-quality developers to leverage our publishing and marketing scale and expertise," said Johnson. "We couldn’t be more pleased with the collaboration, execution, and response to FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed title from gaming communities worldwide."

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

