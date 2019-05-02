Next Call of Duty Game to be Announced by End of June - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Activision during its financial results conference call with investors announced the next Call of Duty game will be revealed by the end of the second quarter, ending June 30. An announcement is possible at E3 2019, which takes place from June 11 to 13.

The last game in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

