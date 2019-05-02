Bethesda's New Slayers Club Adds Prizes and Content - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 154 Views
Bethsda Softworks has expanded the Slayers Club with new prizes and content. Members of the club can earn points, rank up and "win exclusive Doom prizes."
Announcing the launch of the new Slayers Club. Earn points, rank up, and win exclusive DOOM prizes. #DOOM25https://t.co/54tOo0qnOO pic.twitter.com/x6ziBXEGWp— DOOM (@DOOM) May 2, 2019
Here is information on the Slayers Club:
