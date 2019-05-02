Bethesda's New Slayers Club Adds Prizes and Content - News

Bethsda Softworks has expanded the Slayers Club with new prizes and content. Members of the club can earn points, rank up and "win exclusive Doom prizes."

Announcing the launch of the new Slayers Club. Earn points, rank up, and win exclusive DOOM prizes. #DOOM25https://t.co/54tOo0qnOO pic.twitter.com/x6ziBXEGWp — DOOM (@DOOM) May 2, 2019

Here is information on the Slayers Club:

Members of the Slayers Club (you’ve signed up , right?) can earn Slayer Points for everything they do on the site. Join in on special in-game challenges for DOOM (2016), read articles, watch videos or even submit your best fan art – it all earns you Points!

Once you’ve accrued the right amount of Slayer Points, you rank up! Your Slayers Club rank isn’t just a way to measure up with your fellow Slayers – ranking up could also earn you special in-game content, including unique Slayer skins for DOOM Eternal when the game launches!

Slayers Club members can also earn entries for the monthly prize pool, containing all kinds of DOOM goodies such as t-shirts, vinyl records, DOOM Slayer figures and much, much more.

So what are you waiting for? Polish off that Praetor Suit, warm up your strafing fingers and be sure to check back in each day to SlayersClub.com – the Year of DOOM is here!

