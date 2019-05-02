Suda51 Teases 'Another Announcement' at MomoCon 2019 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Goichi "Suda 51" Suda will be attending MomoCon 2019 and will "make another announcement," according to the convention holders who spoke with Destructoid. The announcement will be made at the Travis Talks Again with Suda 51 panel on May 25 at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET.

Suda51 at MomoCon 2019 announced Killer7 was headed to Steam in November 2018.

MomoCon 2019 runs from May 23 to 26 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia World Congress Center and Omni Hotel.





