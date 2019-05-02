Forza Street Possibly Headed to Switch, According to Game's Source Code - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft recently released Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch and it appears another game from Microsoft might be getting a release on Nintendo's hybrid console. AR12 Gaming discovered in Forza Street's source code the mention of the Nintendo Switch multiple times.

Forza Street is a free-to-play game available now for Windows PC. It is also in development for iOS and Android.

View the source code below:



