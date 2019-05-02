Life is Strange 2 Episode 3 Launch Trailer Released - News

Square Enix has released the launch trailer for Life is Strange 2 Episode 3. It will launch on May 9 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the episode:

In Episode 3, the long journey from Seattle to Mexico continues as Sean and Daniel Diaz arrive in the Redwood Forests of California, a few months after their dramatic escape from Beaver Creek.

Reunited with Cassidy and Finn, the brothers experience life on the fringes of society as they befriend a close-knit community of drifters and runaways, and begin working on an illegal farm in an attempt to scrape together enough money to continue their journey.

New friendships, relationships, and mentors influence Sean and Daniel, encouraging them to learn more about themselves and each other. Friction arises between the brothers and their resolve is tested once again. As tensions rise, can their strong bond survive?

