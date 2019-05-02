Skelly Selest Launches Later This Month for NS, PS4, X1 - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Caiysware announced Skelly Selest will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on May 21 and in Europe on May 22. It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on May 24.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Prophecy foretells that one day Hell shall runneth over and the evil dead will spill onto thy Earth. Only the Selestial Order can halt the depraved Hellion tide. Skelly Selest is a score-attack slash dash run ‘n’ gun-athon that places players in the skeletal shoes of a Heavenly Keeper.

Take on procedurally-generated gauntlets of hellspawn and bosses, and – with precise fighting prowess – defeat the sinful horrors that lurk in the depths of Hell.

Key Features:

Fight furious battles across several modes, including a roguelite dungeon crawler, endless arena, Boss Rush, challenging Penitence Trials, and even a strategic collectable card game.

Visit the Bone Plains, Flesh Gardens, and other charming locations across a vibrant pixel-art hellscape Make acquaintances with monstrous enemies and bosses.

Wield blessed items, weapons, and armor to survive.

Rescue a variety of unlockable character classes and spiffy hats.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles