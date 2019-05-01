Borderlands 3 Won't be Paid-to-Win, Will Have Paid Skins, Heads and Auxiliary Equipment - News

Borderlands 3 creative director Paul Sage announced skins, heads and auxiliary equipment will be available to purchase in the game, however, it won't be pay-to-win. The developer is also not going down the games-as-a-service route.

Sage added there are no plans to add microtransaction currencies that players will be pushed to purchase.





"We're gonna do some kickass campaign DLC," said Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford during the live gameplay reveal. "And I'm sure we're going to do all kinds of fun customizations like heads and skins, but we're not doing any of that free-to-play junk. There's not going to be any microtransactions, there's not going to be any of that nonsense."

Borderlands 3 will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Epic Games Store on September 13.

Thanks PCGamer.

